Deputy Minister: 'Proposals developed to reduce impact of price increase on low income segment'

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Study of impact of devaluation on minimum consumer basket has launched.

Report informs Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Idris Isayev told reporters Monday.

He said that consumer prices are under control: " Fiscal measures were implemented in order to reduce the prices of flour and bread. For the purpose of increasing purchasing power of low income segment of population and reducing the effects of the price increase government prepared proposals to increase social payments."