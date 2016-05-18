Deputy Minister: 'Number of domestic crimes significantly reduced in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Significant decrease is observed in number of crimes of domestic violence in Azerbaijan over past five years'.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Oruj Zalov said at the conference entitled 'Domestic violence as one of social problems, which leads to human trafficking'.

Deputy Minister said that in 2011, 2839 domestic crimes recorded in Azerbaijan. According to him, in 2015, number of these crimes decreased 2,2-fold and dropped to 1283.

O.Zalov added that number of violent crimes against decreased by 45% over last 5 years: 'Prevention of domestic violence is one of the main tasks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out in a systematic manner. Nearly 4,000 officials of the ministry trained in this field.

The MIA authorities pay special attention to the appeals on domestic violence. Each appeal is taken under control and ensured. The MIA conducts joint operations with law enforcement agencies, government authorities and non-governmental organizations'.