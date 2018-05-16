Demographic situation in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Demographics situation of Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the State Statistical Committee (SSC), the number of Azerbaijani population increased by 18,260 people from the beginning of the year and made 9916345 people as of April 1. The population density is 115 people per square kilometer.

52.9 per cent of the population lives in urban areas, 47.1 per cent in rural areas, 49.9 per cent are men, and 50.1 per cent are women.

During January-March of the current year, 32954 babies were registered by district (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice, and this figure was 13.6 per 1000 population. Of the babies born, 610 are twins, and 30 are three.