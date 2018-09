Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ / The Cabinet of Ministers made a decision on "Novruz, Ramadan, Eid holidays in Azerbaijan in 2015". Report informs, the decision was signed according to "the Presidential decree dated December 18, 2006 on "the application of the law dated December 8, 2006 on "the amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the statement of National Academy of Sciences and the Caucasian Muslims Office.

According to the decision, Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, Ramadan holiday on July 17-18, Eid holiday on September 24-25.

According to the legislation, those are considered as days-off.