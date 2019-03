© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7b48aa19b20c30dbe5cf0953c7e10030/8d94e9ed-c682-4c6b-974d-7d0b64634b8b_292.jpg

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of children abandoned on a roadside in Barda has been taken under control, Head of the Information and Analytical Research Department of the State Committee of Family, Women and Children Affairs Elgun Safarov told Report.

According to him, the local monitoring commission was instructed to investigate the problem: "At present, the commission is investigating the issue and searching for parents."