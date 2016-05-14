Chairman of State Agency: Intensive work on creation of 'ASAN Kommunal' centers is underway

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, intensive work on creation of 'ASAN Kommunal' centers is currently underway."

Report was told by Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovation under the President of Azerbaijan Republic.

He noted that, establishment of 'ASAN Kommunal' centers will be completed in a short time.

On May 4, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for creation of 'ASAN Kommunal' centers. Customer service functions of "Azerishyg" OJSC, "Azersu" OJSC and "Azerigaz" Production Unit will be given to ASAN Kommunal.