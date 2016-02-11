Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Board of appeal established at National Archive Office, Report was told in the office.

According to the information, regulations and composition of the board have already been approved.

The board consists of six members and a secretariat.

The board will be chaired by deputy chief of the office, Asgar Rasulov.

The board has been established in accordance with the instructions provided in Presidential decree on "Creation of Boards of Appeal in the central and local executive bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated 03.02.2016.