Baku among world's top 50 safest cities

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ / Service Numbeo, which compares the statistics of crimes in the world, published a rating of the safest cities in 2018. Report informs that the service experts analyzed the crime rate in 327 cities of the world and named UAE capital Abu Dhabi the safest city with the crime rate at 13.63 percent and the security index at 86.37 percent.

Doha in Qatar (crime index - 14.48%) ranked second, while Basel in Switzerland (16.01%) was in the third place. Singapore (16.23 percent), Quebec (16.43 percent), Osaka (16.77 percent), Tokyo (16.86 percent), Bern (17.24 percent), Munich (17, 45 percent) and Zurich (19.01 percent) are also among the top ten safest cities.

According to the rating, Baku is among the first 50 safest cities with its crime index at 26.75 percent.

The least secure cities are San Pedro Sula, Honduras (the crime rate is 85.18), Caracas, Venezuela (82.55) and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (80.68).