Azerbaijan to host festival of seniors for the first time

“The Third Spring” festival of the seniors will be held in Azerbaijan on December 20-21 as part of the “Social Projects” Competition announced by the Regional Development Public Association of Heydar Aliyev Foundation for 2019.

Report informs that the first day of the festival will take place on December 20 in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir.

The final event of the festival will take place on December 21 at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku. The aim of the project, implemented by the “Third Spring” Public Association, is to expand the coverage of older people, to promote active life, create self-employment opportunities for older people, and improve psychological and health conditions.

Following the Third Spring Festival, the project envisages the launch of the Yasha Center in Shamakhi for the active organization of leisure time. The festival will also include performances, master classes, exhibitions and games which they played during their childhood. The festival is open to all aged people. Participants may attend the Third Spring Festival with their children and grandchildren.

Those interested in participating in the festival can contact the mobile number 055 704 2018.