Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan to hold its first-ever talent exhibition this year

    Social security
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 12:31
    Azerbaijan to hold its first-ever talent exhibition this year

    A Talent Exhibition will be organized in Azerbaijan for the first time this year, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency Hasil Abbasov told journalists on the sidelines of the National Employment Forum.

    Report quotes him as saying the Employment Week will be held in the country from November 16 to 19: "The National Employment Forum and the Employment Exhibition will also take place during this week."

    Abbasov noted that the National Employment Forum will be dedicated to issues of digitalization, the development of new professions, sustainable employment, the impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market, as well as making an informed choice of profession and career.

    "With the participation of local and foreign experts, higher education institutions, employers, representatives of business structures, and youth, we will strive to find answers to modern challenges that are on the agenda today and are shaping new trends, as well as comprehensively discuss both the labor market of the future and the future of the labor market. On November 18, the Summit of Professions of the Future will be held, and on November 19, the events will continue with the State-Business Cooperation Forum."

    State Employment Agency Labor market
    Bu il Azərbaycanda ilk dəfə İstedadlar Sərgisi keçiriləcək
    В Азербайджане впервые пройдет Выставка талантов
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    12:51
    Romania to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye on Black Sea security
    Foreign policy
    12:45
    Azerbaijan's economic dependence on oil, gas sector gradually decreasing
    Finance
    12:44
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijani firms diversifying revenue base
    Business
    12:43
    Kallas: EU, countries of South Caucasus, Central Asia, Black Sea region to discuss security, connectivity
    Foreign policy
    12:40
    Ilham Aliyev approves electronic procurement rules for legal entities
    Business
    12:35
    Babayev: Azerbaijani must make most efficient use of growing financial resources
    Finance
    12:31
    Azerbaijan to hold its first-ever talent exhibition this year
    Social security
    12:23
    Kallas: EU views South Caucasus as part of strategy to diversify ties – Exclusive
    Infrastructure
    12:13
    Azer Amiraslanov: High oil prices do not justify increased budget spending
    Finance
    All News Feed