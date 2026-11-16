Azerbaijan to hold its first-ever talent exhibition this year

A Talent Exhibition will be organized in Azerbaijan for the first time this year, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency Hasil Abbasov told journalists on the sidelines of the National Employment Forum.

Report quotes him as saying the Employment Week will be held in the country from November 16 to 19: "The National Employment Forum and the Employment Exhibition will also take place during this week."

Abbasov noted that the National Employment Forum will be dedicated to issues of digitalization, the development of new professions, sustainable employment, the impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market, as well as making an informed choice of profession and career.

"With the participation of local and foreign experts, higher education institutions, employers, representatives of business structures, and youth, we will strive to find answers to modern challenges that are on the agenda today and are shaping new trends, as well as comprehensively discuss both the labor market of the future and the future of the labor market. On November 18, the Summit of Professions of the Future will be held, and on November 19, the events will continue with the State-Business Cooperation Forum."