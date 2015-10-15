Azerbaijan takes important steps to reduce poverty

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan occupies a special place among 129 countries on the steps undertaken towards poverty reduction. Report informs, the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan Mustafa Ymir in his speech at the I Azerbaijan conference on sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

"Today 35-37% of Azerbaijani population works in agriculture. Most of their income they still spend on food. With the improvement of material well-being, this figure will fall. Now Azerbaijan is taking important steps to reduce poverty, thus the country has a special place in the list of 129 countries. Azerbaijan has even won place in the ranking of first 23 countries for reduction of poverty from 40% to 5%," said the representative of FAO.