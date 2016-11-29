Azerbaijan reduces working hours for parents bringing up children under 3 years

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Working hours of parents bringing up children under 3 years reduced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, draft amendment to the law on "Reduced working hours for different categories of civil servants" was discussed at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

According to the amendment, working hours for parents in public service and bringing up children under 3 years reduced to 36 hours per week.

The draft was put for vote and approved.