Azerbaijan prepares to adopt 2017-2030 employment strategy

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan prepares to adopt employment strategy for 2017-2030 period.

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Musilimov said at the opening ceremony of Employment Service Center in Binagadi district.

Works to finalize the project implicating variety of measures related to employment is underway, the minister said.

According to him, the strategy is an outcome of cooperation between appropriate public entities and international organizations. The strategy is stipulated by population growth. Population in Azerbaijan approaches 10 million with 1.2-1.3 percent annual growth rate. 26 percent of population are young people in 14-29 ages.

Minister stressed importance of decreasing unemployment to 5 percent. He noted that it is necessary to train young people to meet demands of employment market in fields like information technologies and tourism.