    Azerbaijan launches legal restrictions on SMS-advertising

    If a citizen receives SMS-advertising, this user should contact the appropriate structure

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The new law "On Advertising" signed by President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan which is limited to sending advertising SMS-messages came into force last week. 

    Report was told by lawyer Akram Hasanov.

    He noted that one of the most interesting parts of the law is enshrined in Article 23.1, according to which an operator or service provider may send advertising messages to individual subscribers only on the basis of a written contract, which indicated consent to receive mailings:

    "This means that our mobile phones will no longer receive intrusive advertising, since the current contracts doesn't have a point of consent demanded by the law."

