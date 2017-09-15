Azerbaijan implements Development and Empowerment Program for Teen girls and Young women

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ This summer, the "Development and Empowerment Program for Teen girls and Young women" was implemented to increase education, leadership and organizational skills of young and teenage girls in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the program, realized by Human Foundation in cooperation with AIESEC in Azerbaijan and support of ASAN Volunteers, Baku Business Factory, "Buzovna Leisure center" and "Sumgayit Reducco Training Center", started on July 25 and continued 6 weeks simultaneously in Baku, Sumgayit and Buzovna.

During the workshops in the frame of this project more than 75 girls had a chance to meet local and international trainers from Germany, Canada, Turkey, Georgia, China and Sweden.

On the third week of the project, on August 7-13, trainers took a Georgia trip and conducted meetings and workshops for young and teenage Azerbaijani girls in suburban Tbilisi and Kakheti in the framework of “Reducing of early marriages through Knowledge and Information”.

The project finished with the closing ceremony that was set up in Zira Cultural Centre on August 30.

Notably, HUMAN Foundation is a human union regardless of nationality, race and religions and have already been operating for one year. HUMAN Foundation has successfully arranged and continues to arrange various short and long-term projects like “You Can”, “Life Guide International Mentorship Program”, “Human Art”, “Human Woman”, “Human Interfaith” and “Human Deaf Community”.