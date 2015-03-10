Azerbaijan applies restrictions on TV and radio for advertising of sport betting

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan impose restrictions on television and radio for sport betting.

Report informs, this issue reflected in paragraph of the bill "On Advertising".

During the discussion of the bill on second reading in the parliamentary committee on economic policy committee member, MP Vahid Ahmedov stated that, considering the psychological impact of such advertising on the population, and especially on young people, broadcasting of sport betting ads will be allowed from 23:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.