Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ "As the number of " ASAN Xidmət " centers grow in Azerbaijan, they will provide services to every citizen, regardless of the region and place of registration."

Report informs, chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr.Ulvi Mehdiyev.

He added that, restrictions on registration will be eliminated.