Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ ASAN service centers will not operate on November 9 due to National Flag Day.

Report informs citing the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On November 10, citizens can apply to ASAN service centers.

Notably, currently, 11 ASAN service centers operate in the republic. 5 of them are located in Baku, others in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli.