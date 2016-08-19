ASAN service centers to launch in other two Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Number of ASAN service centers will be increased in next years'.

Report informs, Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told reporters.

He said that the 11th ASAN service center would be launched in Masalli region this year. According to I.Karimov, establishment of ASAN service centers in Sheki and Guba in next two years is also planned.