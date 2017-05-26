'ASAN service' and 'ASAN Communal' centers will not work on May 28

© Report

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN service" and "ASAN Communal" centres will not operate on May 28 on the occasion of The Republic Day.

Report informs citing the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to information, citizens can apply to ASAN service centres on May 29.

Notably, currently, 11 ASAN service centers operate in the republic. 5 of them are located in Baku, others in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli.

Besides, two “ASAN Communal” facilities already serve citizens in Baku city.