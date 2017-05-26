 Top
    Close photo mode

    'ASAN service' and 'ASAN Communal' centers will not work on May 28

    Citizens can apply to ASAN service centres from May 29© Report

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN service" and "ASAN Communal" centres will not operate on May 28 on the occasion of The Republic Day.

    Report informs citing the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    According to information, citizens can apply to ASAN service centres on May 29.

    Notably, currently, 11 ASAN service centers operate in the republic. 5 of them are located in Baku, others in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli.

    Besides, two “ASAN Communal” facilities already serve citizens in Baku city. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi