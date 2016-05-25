ASAN Payment terminals will not work two days

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Asan Ödəniş" ("Asan Payment") terminals installed in public places and centers of ASAN (State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan) will not work for two days

Report was told in the department of information provision of agency.

According to the information, in connection with the preventive measures on May 26-27 ASAN ödəniş terminals, installed in public places and centers of ASAN xidmət, will not work for two days.

In addition, these days payments can be made on the www.asanpay.az portal.

In the primary stage it is possible to make payment of fines for traffic violations.