Ali Hasanov demands construction of living complexes for IDPs to be completed in terms

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Works with Refugees and IDPs, Ali Hasanov visited Gazakh, Sabirabad regions of Azerbaijan and reviewed new residential complexes constructed for internally displaced persons (IDPs). The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the progress of construction works.

Report informs referring to the Committee, first arrived in Gazakh region, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov attended the meeting, which was attended by representatives of construction companies. There were held joint discussions, which touched on the progress of construction work in the new district under construction.

At the meeting mentioned the construction of the territory of the 10 4-storey buildings with 300 apartments.

52 apartments with one-bedroom, 156 - 2-rooms, 88 - 3 bedrooms, 8 - 4-bedrooms were constructed. In addition, the territory is further built a new school for 220 pupils, a kindergarten with 50 seats, medical post, ATE building, club and community center.

After reviewing the progress of the construction work, the Deputy Prime Minister listened to the wishes of management of the companies involved in the construction work, as well gave the recommendations.

A.Hasanov gave concrete instructions to the heads of construction companies for high quality and timely completion of the work, noted the importance of the construction work at a high level.

It was considered, it's important not only to accelerate the pace of work, also quality.

Then the chairman of the committee visited the Sabirabad region, where he got acquainted with the progress of construction works in a newly built village for 440 families for IDPs temporarily settled in Finnish-type settlements in the region.

It was noted that the building is being built, which will be 44 one-bedroom apartments, 198 two-bedroom, 176 two-bedroom, 22 four-room apartments.

In addition, the territory will be a school for 370 students, a medical center, club, community center and so on. The village will be maintained with a gas, water, electricity.