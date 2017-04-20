 Top
    ABAD public entity launches official website

    The site includes information on products, as well people cooperating with ABAD

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ www.abad.gov.az - an official website launched of the "ABAD" public entity, subordinated to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Agency's Information Provision Department.

    Information on ABAD products, people cooperating with public entity, services provided, established brands available on the website consisting of seven sections.

    "Məhsullar" (Products) section includes information on ABAD-supported production of foods or products of the families engaged in decorative and applied art sales, network.

    “ABADçılar” (ABADists) includes family business joining ABAD, “Brendlər” family brands established. 

