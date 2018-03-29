877 children adopted in Azerbaijan last year

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, 877 children were adopted in 2017, which is 13.5 percent more compared to 2016.

Report was informed in the State Statistical Committee (SSC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the number of adopted boys increased by 15.9% compared with the previous year and reached 466, while the number of girls increased by 10.8% and reached 411.

The SSC reports referring to the Ministry of Justice, compared to the previous year, in in 2017 there was a growth in number of children under 3 years old by 19.7 %, children aged 3-5 by 7.5 %, children aged 6-10 by 9.9 %, children aged 11-17 years old by 7.3% and 420, 172, 167 and 118 children respectively were adopted in these age groups.

Over the past year, 28 children were adopted by foreigners and stateless persons, 12 of them are girls.

In 2017, the number of liquidated decisions of the courts of the Republic of Azerbaijan on adoption decreased by 7.9% compared to the previous year and made 58.