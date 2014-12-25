3-year "road map" prepared for ASAN facility

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation under the President of Azerbaijan prepared Strategic Plan for 2014 - 2016 years. Report informs, strategic plan was prepared to regulate the activities of the State Agency for 2014-2015 years. The strategic plan will provide the organization with a road map for the next 3 years. The Strategic View of the State Agency will consist of minimizing the direct contact among civil servants and citizens, providing the application of mobile solutions and accessibility in service delivery and the concept of "ASAN service" to bring to the international arena.

The plan is based on five main strategic objectives. It includes the provision of the state service's accessibility, the development and expansion of e-services, the establishment of the growth-oriented and competitive human resources management system, the formation of a new corporative management system providing efficiency and effectiveness, increasing the local and international reputation of ASAN service brand.