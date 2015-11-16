​23 girls named Mahammad, 86 boys Zahra in last five years

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan 23 girls have been named Mahammad, 86 boys - Zahra during the last five years.

Report informs, according to the Ministry of Justice, 4201 men and 8 women was named Hasan in the past five years. Two girls were named Hasanaga.

During the last five years, 760 female and 7 male were named Aygun, 172 males and 4 females - Sakhavat, 288 males and 3 females - Adalat, 2802 males and 25 females - Nurlan, 454 males and 4 females - Rovshan, 13 902 males, 23 females - Huseyn, at the same, more than 23 females were named Mahammad, 20,000 girls and 86 boys was named Zahra.

During the last five years, no child was named after Azerbaijani poets as Nizami, Fuzuli, Nasimi and Mehseti.