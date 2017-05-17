 Top
    16,000 people in Baku fixed as unemployed

    2 211 persons receiving unemployment benefits

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Official number of unemployed persons as of May 2017 was announced.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

    According to report, the number of officially registered unemployed people was 35 854 people, of these 37.3% were women. 5 495 officially unemployed people receive unemployment benefits. The average amount of unemployment benefit is 263.8 AZN.

    16 411 people with unemployment status accounted for Baku. Of these, 2 211 persons receiving unemployment benefits. 

