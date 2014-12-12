Venice Commission adopts opinion to the Law on NGOs of Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Venice Commission of Council of Europe adopted an opinion to the Law on NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan at 101st plenary session of the Comission started today. Report informs, the opinion declare that, recent amendments to this Law and to several other legal acts (Law on Registration, Law on Grants, Code of Administrative Offences) have brought some limited positive changes. In particular, a specific period of up to 30 days is provided for within which NGOs are to rectify their alleged violations brought to their attention by a notification from state authorities. The right of NGOs to appeal to administrative bodies or to a court with respect of any measure of liability defined by law is now explicitly recognized.

Despite these positive changes, the amendments have not addressed many of the recommendations contained in the 2011 Opinion of the Venice Commission. The procedure of registration of NGOs has not been simplified in any substantive way.