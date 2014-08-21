Minister of Communications of Azerbaijan to receive citizens in Guba

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov will receive citizens in Guba. Report informs refering to the Ministry, on August 27 in Guba (Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz) a meeting between citizens and the minister A. Abbasov on quality and culture of service in the areas of communication, the Internet, mail, radio and television, as well as other issues will be held. Citizens can make an appointment via e-mail address: mincom@mincom.gov.az or by calling the hotline 1655 or (012) 598-38-18 (free call from the regions).