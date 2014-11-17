World-famous pop stars will perform in Baku by the end of year

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The concerts of several pop starts will be held in the Heydar Aliyev Palace by the end of this year.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Palace, the worldwide pop star Lara Fabian will perform at the stage of the Palace on November 23, a Russian popular singer Grigory Leps will have a solo-concert on December 5. The composer Imruza Huseynova's creative evening with the name "Darikhmisham senin uchun"("I miss you") will be organized on December 8.

Peoples' artists Flora Karimova, Brilliant Dadashova, Aghadadash Aghayev, Nisa Gasimova and others will attend the event. Also, Santa Claus and Snow girl will perform at the stage of the Palace from the end of December.