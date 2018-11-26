 Top
    Winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 named

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ The final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 was held in Minsk, Belarus.

    Report informs that Fidan Huseynova represented Azerbaijan with " I Wanna Be Like You", ranking 16th with 47 points.

    The winner of the contest was the representative from Poland Roxana Wegiel  with her "Anyone I Want To Be". She won 217 votes.

    Notably, representatives from Ukraine, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Albania, Russia, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ireland, Serbia, Italy, Australia, Georgia, Israel, France, Macedonia, Armenia, Wales, Malta and Poland competed in the contest final.

