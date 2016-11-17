Turkish actress Türkan Şoray visits Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ It is a great pleasure for me to be in brotherly and friendly Azerbaijan.

Report informs,Turkey's well known film actress Türkan Şoray told reporters in Baku.

Turkish actress said this is her third visit to Azerbaijan: "I am very pleased to be in Baku again. I am very comfortable here, I feel at home. Azerbaijanis are very hotblooded. It is enjoyable to see people's attitude. Guess I am so loved in Azerbaijan. It makes me incredibly happy. I also love all Azerbaijanis."