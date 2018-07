Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will participate in Eurovision 2018 song contest.

Report informs citing Turkish NTV channel, TRT Managerial Boards adopted a relevant decision.

Turkey first participated in this competition with Semiha Yanki in 1975, and in 2003, Sertab Erener became the winner of the contest.

Turkey was last seen in the contest in 2012 with Can Bonomo.

Notably, Eurovision 2018 will be held in Lisbon, Portugal.