'The Rolling Stones' security increased after guard killed

'The Rolling Stones', British rock group, increased personal security after a worker was shot dead.

the incident occurred in Buenos Aires.

After the concert in Argentina's capital the worker was shot dead as a gang tried to ambush them in an effort to steal the stadium’s drinks takings.

Now the musicians, on Latin America tour, are travelling separately. They are under armed guard.

Notably, within the tour the group will give a concert in Brazil, Uruguay, Peru and Colombia.