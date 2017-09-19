Popular Ukrainian singer to give concert in Baku

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The People’s Artist of Ukraine, popular singer Tina Karol will perform in Baku.

Report informs, concert program will take place at “Electra Events Hall” on November 25.

T. Karol was born on January 25,1985 in the Magadan region of Russia. In 2004, she had graduated from Kyiv Music School. She became popular in Ukraine after appearing in “New Wave" 2005” contest. In 2006, she represented Ukraine at “Eurovision” song contest with a single “Show Me Your Love” and took the 7th place. She is also known for being the jury at the Voice of Ukraine song contest.