Tarkan will give a concert in Baku

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish singer Tarkan will visit Baku to take part in the opening ceremony of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Report informs, on the first day of the Baku race, Tarkan will perform for motorsport fans.

The concert will take place on June 23.

Born in Germany and raised in Turkey, Tarkan has achieved multi-platinum status with sales well in excess of 29 million albums and singles, an achievement made all the more remarkable since only a handful of his songs recorded in his 20-plus year career have been sung in English.