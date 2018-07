Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ American actress Noel Neill has died.

Report informs, the actress died at the age of 95 after a long illness.

Superman's beloved Noel Neill played in Superman in 1948, Atom Man vs.Superman in 1950 as well as Adventures of Superman series in 1952-1958.

She gained success after playing a role of superman's beloved and performs in the films about Superman till 2006.