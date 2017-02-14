Some members of Eurovision 2017 Organizing Committee resigned

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Several members of the Organizing Committee of Eurovision-2017 to be held in Kyiv, have resigned.

Report informs, Executive Producers Victoria Romanova and Oleksandr Kharebin, Commercial Director Iryna Asman, Event Manager Denys Bloshchynskyi and Head of Security Oleksii Karaban have resigned.

European Broadcasting Union issued relevant statement expressing gratitude to the mentioned persons for organizational efforts as well as stressed importance of a speedy and efficient implementation of plans already agreed, stick to the timeline and milestones that have been established.

Notably, the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kyiv on May 9, 11 and 13.