Serbian singer at Eurovision 2017: DiHaj's song will show good result

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Song of the Azerbaijani representative DiHaj at the Eurovision contest is very modern, pleasant. I think it will show a good result".

Serbian representative at this year's contest, Tijana Bogićević told Report.

Speaking about her knowledge of Azerbaijani culture, T.Bogićević stressed that she intends to get more information about the culture of Azerbaijan: "My friends who were in Baku in 2012 when Zeljko Joksimovic represented Serbia in Azerbaijan told me lots of great things about Azerbaijan and I would love to visit someday.

Addressing the Azerbaijani fans of the Eurovision song contest, T.Bogićević called on all to support her in the second semifinal of the contest.

The Eurovision song contest this year will be held in Kyiv on May 9, 11 and 13. Azerbaijani representative Diana Hajiyeva - DiHaj will perform the song Skeletons.