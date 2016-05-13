Samra Rahimli will perform her entry Miracle, 4th in the Grand Final

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Samra from Azerbaijan will perform her entry Miracle, 4th in the Grand Final.

Report informs, she will wear the same outfit: an all-gold, cross-hatched catsuit.

In Samra's performance, the powerful lighting fixtures movement along with solid pyro effects. With the scrupulous camera work nothing would distract the viewer from Samra’s appealing performance.The major colour for the Azeri entry is golden.

This year's Azerbaijani entry is directed by Roine Söderlundh, who worked the Azerbaijani delegation in 2009.