Sami Yusuf and Demet Akalin to give a concert at Heydar Aliyev palace

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Palace will introduce next concert to spectators.

Report informs on March 14 and 15 Sami Yusuf will perform a concert program Sari Gelin at the Palace. Tickets for the concert are already on sale at the box office of the city.Their cost ranges from 20 to 250 manats. Popular Turkish singer Demet Akalin will perform a concert on May 1, at the Heydar Aliyev palace.

Tickets for this concert will appear in a few days.