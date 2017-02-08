Sale of tickets for Eurovision-2017 song contest postponed

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Starting of ticket sales for the song contest Eurovision-2017 postponed due to the fact that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine obliged to cancel the results of tender for selection of authorized retailers.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, Deputy Director General of the National Public TV and Radio of Ukraine Pavlo Hrycak stated.

According to him, the decision of Antimonopoly Committee on abolition of results of the tender, which won the company "B Ticket" (Concert.ua), was made after consideration of complaints of other bidders.

"We can not say that we agree with the decision, therefore, looking for solutions to the current situation, to start selling tickets as soon as possible hope that tickets will go on sale in February", said Hrycak.

The contest Eurovision-2017 will take place on 9, 11, 13 May in Kiev.

Azerbaijan will be represented by singer Diana Hajiyeva.