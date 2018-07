Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian pop singer, a popular star of the 90's, Vlad Stashevsky will arrive in Baku.

Report informs that the singer will give a concert in Baku Jazz Center on May 29. He will be performing his hits at the concert.

At the beginning and the end of the concert, Dj Wave will cheer the audience with the 80-90s hits.