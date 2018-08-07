Robert Redford ends his career

© GoldDerby

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ American actor Robert Redford in an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine said that the film " The Old Man & the Gun " will be the last in his acting career, Report informs citing the Kommersant.

Redford said: “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and I’ll move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21.”

He continued to say that his role in The Old Man & the Gunled him to decide that this would be his final hurrah as an actor. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?'”

the film directed by David Lowery is about robber Forrest Tucker, who was imprisoned 17 times and escaped each time.

Redford is known for such films as "Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid", "The Great Gatsby" and " All the President's Men." For “Ordinary People” he won Oscar in 1981.