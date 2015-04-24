Paul McCartney tops 2015 musicians' rich list

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney has topped the Sunday Times Rich List of musicians with his £730m fortune, Report informs citing BBC.

Sir Paul is worth an estimated £20m more than last year and enjoys a significant boost from his American heiress wife's £150m stake in her family's US trucking business.

It puts him well ahead of his nearest rival on the list, Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is estimated to be worth £650m.

The full list will be published by the newspaper on 26 April.

Of the 1,000 richest people in the UK and the 250 wealthiest in Ireland, the list puts Irish band U2 at third place with £431m.

Pop veteran Sir Elton John and Rolling Stones' frontman Sir Mick Jagger follow with their fortunes, thought to be worth £270m and £225m respectively.

Top 10 music earners

1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell £730m

2. Lord Lloyd-Webber £650m

3. U2 £431m

4. Sir Elton John £270m

5. Sir Mick Jagger £225m

6. Keith Richards £210m

7. Michael Flatley £195m

=8. Ringo Starr £180m

=8. Sting £180m

9. Roger Waters £160m