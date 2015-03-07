Paul McCartney celebrates Yesterday's 50th anniversary with London concert

Baku.7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Paul McCartney will mark the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Beatles classic Yesterday with an arena concert, Report informs citing foreign media.

The Brit icon will celebrate 50 years since writing Yesterday with a gig at London’s The O2.

The show in the capital will take place on 23 May and will be the opening concert on Paul McCartney's UK tour. It will also be his 50th anniversary in London as a solo star.

Speaking about Yesterday, he said: “It’s great that people all over the world reacted so well to the song, it’s all you can hope for! It feels like it has taken on a life of its own over the years.

“The song still is and always has been an important part of our live show. It’s always very emotional for me to hear crowds singing it so loudly at my concerts and I’m looking forward to singing it along with the audience at the O2 in May.”

Paul McCartney completed Yesterday during May 1965. It’s unclear of the exact date the song was completed but, as the story goes, Paul McCartney first dreamt the melody before completing the song in Portugal. Yesterday enjoyed the working-title of Scrambled Egg before it became the huge hit.

Recorded at the famous Abbey Road studios on 14 June 1965, it featured on the album Help! Yesterday was a No.1 across the world – despite not being released as a single originally - and earned a number of accolades including the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song of 1965.

Paul McCartney’s UK Out There tour will take place during May 2015 and will visit London, Birmingham and Liverpool. Tickets will go on general sale on Monday 9 March with tickets available via presales from Saturday March 7.