Oscar hopefuls turn up wattage for Hollywood's big night

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two small movies headed to a showdown for the biggest of all film prizes at the 87th Academy Awards on Sunday, in an evening ceremony likely to honor veteran actors along with feats of filmmaking.

Report informs citing Reuters,show business satire "Birdman" and the coming-of-age tale "Boyhood" are widely considered favorites in the battle for best picture and best director Oscars. But in one of the least predictable years in recent memory, the races were too close to call and there was room for upsets.

As the beautiful and powerful hit the glamorous Oscars red carpet, shimmering beads and jewels broke through an unusually dreary, rainy evening for Hollywood's biggest night. Best actress nominees Julianne Moore, Felicity Jones and Rosamund Pike donned dresses with sparkle and shine. Silver and red were early popular colors on the carpet.

Moore is heavily favored to win for her portrayal of a woman with Alzheimer's in "Still Alice," one of the veterans who will likely receive a first Oscar.

Eight films are vying for best picture, but for the months-long awards season, most of the speculation around the top honor has focused on Alejandro G. Inarritu's "Birdman," which has nine nominations overall, and Richard Linkalater's "Boyhood," with six nods.

The directors did their best on the red carpet to play down any rivalry, with Inarritu calling the supposed competition "so silly" and Linklater saying he loved "Birdman."