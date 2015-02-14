Official representative of Eurovision commented on situation with Armenian song

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The official representative of the "Eurovision" song contest commented on the situation around performers from Armenia in this year's competition, which intended to perform the song "Do not Deny", dedicated to the so-called "Armenian genocide".

Report was told by the Event supervisor of Eurovision Sietsa Bakker, it is too early to draw conclusions on the matter: Let's wait for the actual song before we can assess if it is in accordance with the rules.

The group Genealogy, consisting of 6 Armenians living in 6 continents, is going to perform a song dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the so-called Armenian genocide in the competition this year in Vienna. According to the rules of the contest, the use of commercial or political motives in the songs is prohibited.

Eurovision to be held this year in Austria. The semi-finals of the competition will be held on 19 and 21 May, the final - on May 23.