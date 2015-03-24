Number of Azerbaijani representative's performance becomes known

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Azerbaijani representative's performance in the Eurovision song contest became known. Report informs referring to the official website of the Eurovision, the Azerbaijani representative Elnur Huseynov will perform in the second semi-final under the number of 11. The order of performers in the semi-final where Azerbaijan will perform, is as follows: 1. Lithuania 2. Ireland 3. San Marino 4. Montenegro 5. Malta 6. Norway, Portugal 7, 8. Czech Republic 9. Israel 10. Latvia. 12. Iceland 13. Sweden 14. Switzerland 15. Cyprus, Slovenia 16, 17. Poland.

Elnur Huseynov will perform at the contest with the song called "Hour of the Wolf". This year the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 19, 21 and 23 May.