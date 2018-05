Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds shared his wife Blake Lively’s photo with words ‘no filter’.

Report informs, photo he shared on his Instagram account was far from glamour view of actress Blake Lively.

Later it turned out that the photo was taken from the set of her new movie. It was unexpected for her fans to see actress in new appearance as they used to see her in attractive roles.